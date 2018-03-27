Nike Kobe NXT 360 Releases April 13

by March 27, 2018
1,003
Nike Kobe AD NXT 360

Nike has used Kobe Bryant as a benchmark for technological evolution for nearly ten years. When the Nike Kobe 4 dropped at the end of 2008, it changed the perception of lowcut basketball sneakers. Its Flywire lockdown allowed hoopers to play without worrying about their ankles. And a few months before that, at the 2008 Olympics, Bryant was also on the frontlines of the Nike Hyperdunk, the silhouette that has been a foundation piece for the Swoosh’s modern basketball sneakers.

Nike has tapped Bryant and his signature line for the future of design once again. The Nike Kobe NXT 360 is the first basketball shoe to feature the Swoosh’s most recent development in Flyknit.

April 13. Hype.

The full-wrap Flyknit transitions from the outsole to the upper. Rather than create a Flyknit upper and attach it to a separate piece that serves as the midsole and outsole, Nike’s created an entire Flyknit silhouette.

“Kobe always pushes us,” Tony Grosso, Senior Product Line Manager for Nike Basketball, recently said. “For him, it’s all about performance and whether today’s players will want to wear it on the court. He’s super intentional and thoughtful about everything he does. He always has a plan.”

 

The Nike Kobe NXT 360 releases on April 13 for $200.

Photo by Charlie Lindsay.
   
