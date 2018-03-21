DeMar DeRozan Debuts Nike Kobe AD NXT 360

by March 21, 2018
684
Nike Kobe AD NXT 360

DeMar DeRozan took the floor tonight in Cleveland with a brand new sneaker. The Compton, CA native is one of the NBA’s biggest sneakerheads and has established a relationship with Kobe Bryant that extends to sneakers. The Black Mamba has now entrusted DeRozan with the exclusive debut of two of his sneakers this season. DeRozan was the first to wear the Nike Kobe 1 Protro in February and now he’s the first player to hoop in the Nike Kobe AD NXT 360.

DeMar with the new Kobe A.D NXT 360. 📷: @doncharleone

A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on

The Nike Kobe AD NXT 360 features a 360° construction that makes use of a Flyknit upper and a combination of Nike’s Lunarlon and REACT technology for the midsole. The newest Kobe silhouette is expected to drop in April. Stay tuned for more release information.

Nike Kobe AD NXT 360

Nike Kobe AD NXT 360 Nike Kobe AD NXT 360

DeMar DeRozan

Related
SLAM 215 Cover Story: DeMar DeRozan Wants to Bring a Championship to the 6

Photos via Charlie Lindsay, Nike and Getty Images

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Has Only One Goal On His Mind

13 hours ago
5,171
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Criticizes Refs After Raptors Lose To Thunder

3 days ago
755
DeMar DeRozan
NBA

DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey Get Ejected Against OKC

3 days ago
6,780
NBA

Phil Jackson: Michael Jordan More Coachable Than Kobe Bryant

6 days ago
5,039
demar derozan toronto kobe bryant
NBA

Masai Ujiri Told DeMar DeRozan He Could Be Toronto’s Kobe Bryant

1 week ago
2,395
NBA

NBA And NBPA Establishing Independent Mental Wellness Program

1 week ago
191

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dwight Howard Leads Hornets With 32 Point, 30 Rebound Game

1 hour ago
315
Nike Kobe AD NXT 360

DeMar DeRozan Debuts Nike Kobe AD NXT 360

2 hours ago
684

LeBron James Posts Monster Stat Line With 35 Points, 17 Assists And No Turnovers

2 hours ago
225
jabari paker traded bucks

Report: Jabari Parker Was ‘Very, Very Close To Being Traded’

7 hours ago
3,616

Kansas Makes Omaha Regional Second Most Expensive For March Madness This Decade

8 hours ago
313