Kobe Bryant and Bruce Lee are legends in their respective fields and, with this special edition of his Kyrie 3, Kyrie Irving honors both.

The yellow-and-black Nike Kyrie 3 Mamba Mentality has snakeskin print on the medial side — paying homage to Mamba — while the medial side has a samurai feel, representing Lee’s famed martial arts and film career as well as the Kyrie 3 “Samurai.”

Kyrie showed off the kicks on Instagram shortly after ending his tour of Asia, saying they were inspired by his favorite shoes of all time, the Zoom Kobe V “Bruce Lee” from 2009. The Kyrie 3 Mamba Mentality is a callback to their close relationship and even features a fused version of their two logos on the tongue.

Click through the gallery above for all the kicks’ details. They’re available for purchase on September 15th for $120.

Photos courtesy of Nike