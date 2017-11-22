Kyrie Irving debuted the then-unnamed Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid before the first game of the 2017-18 season in Cleveland. He wore a black, white and blue version of the hybrid silhouette for warmups, immediately sparking interest in the never-before-seen sneaker.

We spoke to a source at Nike the day after the game who confirmed the sneaker “includes outsole & studded heel from Kyrie 1, strap & collar from 2 and forefoot & tongue of 3.” But we weren’t given a release date for the “What the Kyrie.”

This second colorway features a mix of suede, canvas, denim. It has graphics on the collar, insole and on the midfoot strap and is made up of a black, blue, orange, brown and beige coloring.

The S1 Hybrid appears to be dropping this Friday, but Nike hasn’t confirmed that either. Stay ready for a quickstrike release at some point soon.

h/t Sneaker Bar Detroit