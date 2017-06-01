We saw Draymond Green wearing the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 yesterday at practice. It was the first time the sneaker had been worn on the floor. He’ll be rocking them during tonight’s Game 1. Here are his thoughts on the new silhouette, straight from Nike:

“To be the first to wear the latest Hyperdunk means the world to me, we’re talking about Nike Basketball here, the biggest athletes in the world and being the first one to actually try this new technology is amazing. Mom, I made it. When you’re talking about Nike, you’re talking things that last for decades,” says Green. “This shoe is lightweight, it has a resilience in it. It has the bounce so it keeps me sprinting and moving around just like I want to.”

The new Hyperdunks use the innovative Nike React cushioning technology. Nike says that “Flyknit technology on the upper provides targeted stretch and breathability, while its pressure-mapped outsole enhances traction.”

Game 1 of the Finals tips off at 9 EST on ABC.

