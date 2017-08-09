After previously releasing Chicago and Los Angeles models, Nike’s newest iteration of the React Hyperdunk 2017 Low is inspired by New York City hoops.

The colorway features vibrant sky-blue tones, a gum sole and graphic detailing along the entire sneaker. Hooping in the “New York Vs. New York” at night? A bright light will illuminate the blueprint pattern covering the entire shoe, reminiscent of a street grid. Check out the gallery above for a closer look and grab your pair tomorrow, when they drop for $130 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike