Lauri Markannen is the eighth player from the 2017 draft to sign with Nike. Markelle Fultz, Jayson Tatum, Jonathan Isaac, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo and Harry Giles all signed before last month’s draft in Brooklyn.

Markannen, in one game at the Las Vegas Summer League, scored 14 points and pulled down 8 rebounds. He played one season at the Nike-sponsored University of Arizona, averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The 20-year-old, who stands 7-0, will be wearing the latest sneakers from the Swoosh next season with the Bulls.

h/t Nike