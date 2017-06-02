Swae and Jxmmi are teaming up with Reebok to help launch this summer’s release of the Classic Leathers silhouette. Via a Reebok press release Rae Sremmurd said, “When we were starting out, we had all these wild house parties in Tupelo, Mississippi. It was all about creating a community for different kinds of people to come together and just have fun. The Classic Leather is all about defying classification – anyone can wear it, wherever you’re from, whatever your situation is.”

“Swae and Jxmmi are the perfect partners for the Classic Leather. These guys are constantly pushing boundaries, which Reebok Classic is all about,” said Todd Krinsky, General Manager of Reebok Classic, via press release. “Few artists so passionately embrace life and nonconformity like Rae Sremmurd and we’re excited to bring them into the Reebok Classic family.”

They’ll be wearing their Classic Leathers when they perform at Randle’s Island this weekend in New York. Fans will have a chance to get their pair when the Classic Leathers Truck rolls through their neighborhood throughout the summer. The Truck’s arrival will include shoe customization, shoe cleaning stations and giveaways. Its first stop is tomorrow, June 3. Here’s more straight from Reebok:

On Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th from 11:30am to 7pm, the Classic Leather Truck will make a stop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn at North 9th Street between Berry St and Bedford Ave for consumers; on Saturday, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi will travel on the truck throughout New York before taking the stage in their Classic Leather sneakers.

Photos courtesy of Reebok