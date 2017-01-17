As the NBA prepares to celebrate 2017’s Chinese New Year, the players are getting laced with brand new on-court “CNY” socks from Stance. The Warriors, Raptors, Rockets and Wizards will get the CNY socks to match their uniforms. Check out the photos above, and here’s more info from our friends over at Stance on where to cop:

Today, Stance unveils the designs for the 2017 NBA On-court Chinese New Year commemorative socks. Four teams—the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards—have special socks and will wear them between January 27 and February 12.

The Chinese New Year styles, which will only be worn during home games, are inspired by and designed to match each of those four team’s commemorative CNY uniforms. The Rockets sock is red, white and grey. The Warriors sock is white, yellow and red. The Raptors style is black, white and red. The Wizards sock is red, black and white.