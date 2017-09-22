Stephen Curry is using Media Day to show off a new Warriors-themed colorway of the Under Armour Curry 4. The yellow/blue/white sneaker has come in a low-cut. Last season, during the Finals, Stephen debuted the mid-cut Curry 4 ahead of Game 1. For the remaining games, he wore a low version of the 4. Today marks the first time we’ve seen a new colorway of the 4.

Though there’s still not much info on the Under Armour Curry 4 yet, the sneaker’s knit material can be seen across the forefoot and around the collar. Its translucent outsole can also be seen.

Check out the photo below:

