Rocking the Reebok Classic Leathers, Rae Sremmurd played a game of “Swae or Slim,” letting people know more about them when they’re away from the mics.

Peep the video above to see who likes to party more, who’s funnier, who gets more girls and more.

Photo and video courtesy of Reebok