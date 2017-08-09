When adidas launched their Athletics line last year, the ZNE (Zero Negative Energy) hoodie was its leading component. The hoodie is back in the limelight this time around.

The ZNE Pulse hoodie was created by collecting data from athletes, specifically the moment when players leave the locker room and head to the field or court, which produces a spike in heart rate. The Pulse hoodie is crafted “with unique heartbeat knit in breathable merino wool.”

The Three Stripes worked to make a line of clothing that can seamlessly transition from the practice field to the street.

“Knitting techniques open a huge innovation area for how to create and construct sportswear at the highest level of comfort,” said Christina Schramm, Senior Design Director, via press release. “The use of functional and innovative yarns, the integration of open and dense structures and the construction of the garments without any seams provide huge functional advantages. This is combined with huge possibilities in terms of the combination of yarn colors, patterns, structures, surfaces and silhouettes – meaning athletes can look and perform great.”

James Harden, Damian Lillard, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Houston Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa, track athlete Tori Bowie, leading tennis players Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, and TV host Rachel DeMita are among those at the forefront of the Athletics line.

Athletics continues to be a big source of innovation for adidas. Andrew Wiggins had a few Athletics jackets released earlier this year and the adizero Prime Parley sneaker, both a performance and lifestyle silhouette, dropped yesterday. James Harden had clothes accompany the release of his debut signature sneaker a few months after the Athletics line was introduced.

The ZNE Pulse Collection is available globally on August 31. Preorders begin on August 22 and products range in price from $110-$200.

