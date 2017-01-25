The Dame 3 has quickly become one of the internet’s most popular shoes. adidas hasn’t wasted any time in dropping tough colorways and the customizable lacing system, solid stories and mid-cut have made it a can’t miss.

With the Chinese New Year starting on January 28, Dame and adidas are making sure to give our brothers and sisters to the east some fire. These have been out in China for a little while, and with no official release date from the Three Stripes, all we can do is admire the “CNY” Dame 3s from afar.

There have been rumblings about a stateside release, so keep it locked for updates.