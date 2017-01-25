With his outstanding play all season long, James Harden’s silenced every critic who said he can’t be a point guard. He’s leading the League in assists and has the Rockets in the third spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Three Stripes is paying tribute to Harden’s ability to thrive no matter what with the release of the “Disruptor” Vol. 1s. Gold accenting, a white upper and black forefoot make up the “Disruptor.” As has been the case with each Vol. 1 drop, adidas has switched up the materials. This time they went with a perforated medial side.

These release on January 28, on adidas.com.