“It’s a different level right here,” James Harden said about the “Gravy” 1s. “We tried to find a shoe that would give me that swag. That’s how the gray was created, it all flows. You look good, you play good.”

The newest Hardens fuses a glitch knit upper with a leather toe shroud and light gray accents across the Three Stripes and Harden Mark. Matte detailing wraps full-length BOOST on the lateral edge.

These are available today on adidas.com for $140.