James Harden’s on the very shortlist of legit MVP candidates this season with his career-best numbers in points (29.2), rebounds (8.1) and assists (11.2). His Rockets sit comfortably in the West’s third seed a year removed from going 41-41 and getting bounced in the first round.

Harden’s career year has been lighting up scoreboards across the League. He’s a triple-double threat every night, the key behind the scary offensive attack that the Rockets bring every night.

His ability to light up the scoreboard inspires the latest Harden Vol. 1 colorway. The “Red Glare” 1s feature a vibrant leather toe shroud with a knit upper and matching accents designed in tonal shades of red.

The “Red Glare” joints drop on April 7, for $140 on adidas.com.