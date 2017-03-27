The race for the Maurice Podoloff Trophy is such a toss up this season, that Kobe Bryant suggests Russell Westbrook and James Harden may become the first “co-MVPs” in NBA history.

Harden and Westbrook dueled on Sunday, but both superstars continue to block out the MVP debate noise.

“I worry about what we have here and winning games,” Harden said.

Westbrook even said he was happy to see Harden’s success.

“I just play, man,” Westbrook said. “I go out and play every night and play at a high level like I do every single night and try to help us win. I’ve been knowing James since he was little, and we both grew up in California. Being here, it’s a blessing to be able to have people you grow up with in the NBA. It’s something you don’t take for granted and friendships are something I don’t take for granted. James is a good friend of mine, and I am a good friend of his. Obviously, I know he’s playing well and his team is doing well, but I know he competes every game.”