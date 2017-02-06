The adidas Superstar first launched in 1969 as a basketball sneaker. In the nearly 50 years since then, the Superstar’s become a go-to silhouette for style and comfort.

With the advancement of adidas’ BOOST technology, a breakthrough in cushioning and responsiveness, the Three Stripes have placed themselves at the forefront of sneaker technology. They’re bringing that tech to the Superstar.

Made out of premium elk leather in monochrome black and white colorways, the new Superstar features a full-length BOOST midsole. The BOOST can be seen on the sneaker’s medial arch.

The Superstar Boost drops on February 9 at adidas.com and adidas retailers in men’s and women’s sizes.

Photos courtesy of adidas