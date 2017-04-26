From the Primeknit upper to the BOOST midsole, the new adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 is decked out in a “Cream White” colorway. The Three Stripes have the new colorway coming in adult’s and infant’s sizes.

One day before these release, reservations can be made through adidas’ Confirmed App. And if you strike out on the app, the shoe can be scooped at these stores around the world.

These release on April 29, for $220 for adults and $140 for infants.

Photos courtesy of adidas