Michael Jordan spent his first retirement playing AA baseball for the Birmingham Barons. He was a .202 batter and a decent outfielder. But he had no place on a baseball diamond.

His time with the Barons is probably most remembered for the sleek black and white uniform he had to wear. That uni’s the inspiration for the newest Low XI colorway.

The “Barons” XI releases on May 27 for $175 on Nike.com.

