-
-
Dirk Nowitzki
-
LeBron James
-
Vince Carter
-
Tracy McGrady
-
Gilbert Arenas
-
Antawn Jamison
-
Jamal Crawford
-
Bill Russell
-
Steve Francis, JR Smith
-
Michael Jordan
-
Damon Stoudamire, Jon Barry, Bob Sura
-
Ray Allen, Rashard Lewis
-
Reggie Evans
-
Diana Taurasi
-
Shane Battier
-
Lindsay Whalen
-
Jabari Parker
-
Pau Gasol
-
Andrew Wiggins
-
Kevin Garnett, Tyus Jones
-
Tyson Chandler
-
Damon Jones
-
Sam Cassell
-
Gary Payton
-
Nick Collison
-
Rashard Lewis
-
Sam Cassell
-
JR Smith
-
Metta World Peace
1 of 30
30 Photos of Basketball Players Playing Baseball
It’s Opening Day in Major League Baseball. NBA players have been getting in on America’s pastime for years now. Through Michael Jordan, Danny Ainge (played three years with the Toronto Blue Jays) and Tracy McGrady, the diamond’s always been connected to the hardwood.
While those three seriously pursued baseball, there have been plenty of hoopers who have picked up a mitt or a bat during the summer months. Check the gallery up top to see who’s hit the baseball field.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
