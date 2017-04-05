Tinker Hatfield turned his attention to the predatory cats as inspiration for the Air Jordan XIII. He was taken with Michael Jordan’s intense, attacking style of play. It was a coincidence that Hatfield later found out MJ’s closest friends called him “Black Cat.”

The “Black & Blue” XIIIs were one of the original colorways released back in ’98. This year’s release consists of a blue upper sitting on top of a black midsole. White accents on the sole and branding round out the shoe. The sneaker also has full-grain leather construction and a full-length Phylon midsole with Zoom Air units for responsive cushioning.

The “Black & Blue” XIIIs release on April 8 for $175 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike