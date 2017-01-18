With his lightning quickness, tough-as-nails demeanor and mean streak, Michael Jordan embodied a cat. While he was growing up in North Carolina, kids in the neighborhood used to call him “Black Cat.”

Legendary Nike and Jordan Brand designer Tinker Hatfield didn’t know about this nickname until later in his friendship with MJ. When he found out, he began making “Black Cat” colorways.

Hatfield incorporated “a paw-like tooling,” along with suede and leather on the XIII’s upper and hints of anthracite along the sneaker.

These release on January 21, for $190 on Nike.com.