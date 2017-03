Under Armour gifted Stephen Curry with a special “Dubfetti” Curry 3 colorway for his 29th birthday. The ‘way features a yellow Threadborne lateral section, bright blue on the medial side and a white synthetic overlay that features cake frosting-inspired sprinkles.

The birthday boy rocked ’em in last night’s 106-104 win against the Sixers.

Photos via NiceKicks