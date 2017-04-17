The Warriors beat the Blazers in Game 1 yesterday, 121-109. Stephen Curry went for 29 points in the win while wearing the Under Armour Curry 3ZERO. Curry and UA gave fans of a preview of the lighter, more stable sneaker back in March. He wore ’em when the Dubs were at Madison Square Garden and then a few lucky Under Armour-sponsored college teams wore them during the NCAA Tournament.

They finally released this weekend, for $120. They feature a reinforced mesh upper, an adjustable heel support and a lateral wing plate that stabilizes you in every direction that you move.

Cop your pair on UA.com.

Photos courtesy of UA