Under Armour’s got 12 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams in the Big Dance this year. All of them are getting the hook up for the very limited UA Curry 3ZERO and UA Charged Controller silhouettes for the Tourney.

The Curry 3ZERO has quickness-enhancing stability system and a rugged upper. The Charged Controller has a seamless, one-piece knit upper built with Threadborne technology. It has a crash pad, strategically placed under the heel, that absorbs impact and converts it into an explosive burst of energy, allowing you to attack the basket.

Special gold crates were dropped off at select UA campuses. After learning their seeds, the players got to crack open the crates and scoop their brand new gear.

UA’s men’s teams are Cincinnati, Kent State, Maryland, Mount St. Mary’s, New Mexico State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Seton Hall, Saint Mary’s, South Dakota St., South Carolina and Wisconsin. Their women’s teams are Notre Dame, South Carolina, Maryland, South Florida, Auburn, Temple, Robert Morris, Elon, Montana State, New Mexico State and Hampton.

The UA Charged Controller is out now for $100. The Curry 3ZERO drops on May 1 for $120.

