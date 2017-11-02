The first two weeks of the 2017-18 NBA season are in the books. While the Cavaliers and the Warriors have struggled to maintain their dominant ways so far, their stars have had no difficulty in pulling off fire on-court sneakers.

LeBron James has been playing in the Nike LeBron 15 this season, the silhouette he calls his favorite to date. For the Cavs’ opening night game against the Celtics, James debuted the “Equality” colorway. The sneaker speaks for itself but, as a reminder, James, Stephen Curry and the NBA were pulled into a storm of stupidity a few weeks earlier. And the King made sure to make a statement with his opening night sneakers.

Sometimes it's bigger than basketball. The King's PEs were the top sneaker of October. pic.twitter.com/tfPnI1XBrr — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 1, 2017

Curry’s been playing in the Under Armour Curry 4 since last June and he debuted a new colorway of the 4 against the Mavs. It features a clean white upper and a gradient on the midsole, transitioning from a speckled white to blue, leading up to a yellow version of his logo.

Curry’s teammates, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, also broke necks with their footwear.

Thompson played in the “Gold Blooded” KT3, his newest signature sneaker with the China-based sneaker company, Anta.

Green made waves on opening night when he became the first to hoop in the Off-White Nike Hyperdunks. A few days later, young Devin Booker also played in the Off-Whites.

D Book rocked the Off-White Hyperdunks last night ☀️ pic.twitter.com/a8A0RaVrAc — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 21, 2017

Adidas has cooked up a few fire Crazy Explosive 17 PEs for their athletes. Kristaps Porzingis, Kenneth Faried and Thon Maker have all played in one-of-one joints while Jaylen Brown debuted the Crazy Explosive 17 Low in Celtics green/black.

Taurean Prince and Nick Young, two more Three Stripes athletes, flexed with their own special silhouettes. Young broke out the adidas Gil Zero 2 in a white and silver colorway, while Prince showed support for Breast Cancer Awareness by customizing a pair of Crazy Explosives with a pink hue.

There was more appreciation shown for Breast Cancer Awareness from Jimmy Butler, Stanley Johnson and Langston Galloway. Butler played in a pink Air Jordan XXXII Low, Johnson laced up the Nike Kyrie 3 “EYBL” and Galloway, somehow, played in the Nike Air Zoom Generation “Gloria,” an ultra-rare sneaker that was made in 2004 and hasn’t seen the light of day in a long, long time.

Langston Galloway broke out the "Gloria" AZGs. Damn. pic.twitter.com/v8IJCHHbff — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 26, 2017

Scroll through the gallery above to see more of the best sneaker action from October, including customs from Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyle Kuzma, the best adidas Dame 4 colorway and much more.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images