Stephen Curry thought it was “surreal” for U.S. President Donald Trump to publicly call him out this past weekend, and dis-invite the NBA champion Golden State Warriors from the White House.

Curry’s peers in the League, led by LeBron James, quickly came to his defense.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The two-time MVP says Trump’s words and actions are beneath the office he holds.

Per the NY Times: