Stephen Curry thought it was “surreal” for U.S. President Donald Trump to publicly call him out this past weekend, and dis-invite the NBA champion Golden State Warriors from the White House.
Curry’s peers in the League, led by LeBron James, quickly came to his defense.
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
The two-time MVP says Trump’s words and actions are beneath the office he holds.
Per the NY Times:
“Surreal,” Curry said.
One day after Curry told reporters that he would rather not accept an invitation to visit the White House because of his objections to the current administration’s policies and rhetoric, Trump tweeted that he was revoking any invitation because of Curry’s remarks.
“I don’t know why he feels the need to target certain individuals rather than others,” Curry, a two-time N.B.A. most valuable player, said at a news conference after the team’s first practice of the season. “I have an idea of why, but it’s kind of beneath the leader of a country to go that route. It’s not what leaders do.”
“We’re not trying to divide and separate this country,” Curry said. “We’re trying to bring everyone together and speak about love and togetherness and equality.”
