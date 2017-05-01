Before the season started, people were like, “Nah, there’s no way Russell Westbrook can actually average a triple-double for the season.” It was a fair argument, too. No one had averaged a triple-double since Oscar Robertson, 55 years ago. The season chugged along and Westbrook, remarkably, against all odds, hammered the League every night, punishing opponents into a historic, out-of-this-world season.

The Brodie did what many thought was impossible and averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

His 42 triple-doubles are the most ever in one season. And though the Thunder lost in the first round of this year’s playoffs, he averaged 37.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists in his five postseason games. Unreal.

The sneaker that was on his feet during this season’s magical run was the Air Jordan 30.5. It was a special hybrid—the upper of the Air Jordan XXXI and the midsole and outsole of the Air Jordan XXX—that was made just for Westbrook. He didn’t wear them during the preseason or the team’s media day. Instead he put them on for OKC’s first game in Philadelphia and started a season-long fashion show.

The special silhouette was given a bunch of colorways throughout ’16-’17. There were solid black and white ones, a special All-Star one and several ‘ways that featured a fade between the forefoot and the heel. While the original plan was to not release the 30.5, Westbrook’s insane level of play forced Jordan Brand to have a pair drop.

Scroll through the gallery above to relive one of the greatest individual moments in NBA history and the sneakers that helped make it happen.

Photos courtesy of Getty