During All-Star Saturday Night, Ernie Johnson called on the NBA’s biggest stars to help raise money in the fight against cancer. The shootout that featured Stephen Curry, James Harden, Eric Gordon, Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving,Reggie Miller, DeMar DeRozan, Candace Parker, DJ Khaled, Michael B. Jordan and Anthony Anderson, raised $500,000 for the SagerStrong Foundation.

The Craig Sager-inspired artwork used throughout the tribute was originally created for Foot Locker’s SagerStrong Pintrill Pin Pack. Craig and Foot Locker partnered on creating these designs before he lost his own battle with cancer.

The Foot Locker SagerStrong Pintrill Pin Pack is available in select Foot Locker stores and on footlocker.com for $25, with all net proceeds benefitting the SagerStrong Foundation.

Photos courtesy of Foot Locker