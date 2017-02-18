After a very touching video tribute to Craig Sager on All-Star Saturday, NBA players and celebrities took part in a three-point shootout to raise money for the Sager Foundation.

The Three-Point Shootout finalists—Eric Gordon, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker—were joined by Reggie Miller, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Candace Parker, DJ Khaled, Michael B. Jordan, Anthony Anderson, who raised the first $130,000.

Stephen Curry was then called upon to hit a half-court shot to raise the total to $500,000, but perhaps for the first time in his career, the two-time reigning MVP couldn’t get his shot to fall.

Instead, Shaq and Craig Sager’s son, Ryan, made a layup to bring the total up to half a million.

And in case you missed the tribute in Sager’s honor, here it is:

