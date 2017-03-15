Jabari Parker grew up in Chicago. Though the now 22-year-old is probably a little too young to actually remember Michael Jordan’s on-court dominance, he knows full well about His Airness’ sneaker legacy. Parker did his city right and signed with Jordan Brand right after he came out of Duke, 30 years after MJ got drafted to the Bulls. Since then he’s been rocking exclusive PEs and classics alike.

And while it’s unfortunate that he went down with another ACL injury in the middle of his best season (20 points and 6 rebounds per game), we have no doubt that he’ll return next year with an evolved game and even more sneaker heat. Happy birthday, ‘Bari.

