Remember when Mike Jordan became Michael Jordan? It was the 1982 National Championship Game, North Carolina versus Georgetown. With 16 seconds left in the second, Jordan swished the game-winning jumper from the left wing. It would propel him to becoming the greatest player we’ve ever seen. That shot, and moment, happened in New Orleans.

35 years later, Jordan Brand will honor the Big Easy with the release of four sneakers, three of which were directly influenced by New Orleans. The Air Jordan XXXI, Air Jordan I and Air Jordan VI have all been treated with iridescent materials to shine all across Louisiana. The Air Jordan XIII “OG” will drop at national retailers and on Nike.com on February 18. The XXXIs release on February 16. The Is come out on February 19 and the VIs can be purchased on February 17.

In addition to the launch of the new kicks, the second annual Jordan Brand Invitational will take place, with local and national basketball players playing in an elite double header at St. Augustine High School. A pep rally will take place at the high school the day before and will feature entertainment and local high school bands.

Photos courtesy of Nike