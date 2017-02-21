Jordan Brand released five sneakers during the All-Star Weekend festivities in New Orleans. They also hosted four of the best high school teams in the country, who played in front of Russell Westbrook, and the Brand had a pep rally before those teams did battle.

Jordan Brand athletes were all over the city. Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, Greg Monroe, Carmelo Anthony and Westbrook popped up at events and made sure to spend time with locals.

Peep the gallery up top to see how it all went down.

Photos courtesy of Jordan Brand