On the heels of Russell Westbrook’s absurd performance in Denver, Jordan Brand’s honoring the Brodie’s insane 2016-17 season with the release of an Air Jordan 30.5 PE. The sneaker’s done up in a similar color as the Air Jordan III he wore in 2013. Like the III, it features elephant print and sits on a white midsole.

The “Why Not?” 30.5s release on April 29. Stay tuned for pricing.

Photos courtesy of Nike