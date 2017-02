All-Star Weekend takes over New Orleans between February 17-19. Jordan Brand has teamed up with OVO to celebrate the annual fun. This year, there’s an Air Jordan XII release, as well as tonal fleece pullover hoodie and pant sets. The Jordan Wings Muscle Suit, a hat and backpack also release with the collection.

The whole collection launches this weekend at OVO’s flagship stores (Toronto, NYC, LA), OctobersVeryOwn.com, Jordan.com and select Jordan retail stores.

