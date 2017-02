Jordan Brand’s partnership with OVO has already produced some serious heat. They’re back again with a big release this weekend.

The Air Jordan XII gets treated with premium leather and gold detailing on the sneaker’s OVO callouts, which can be seen on the sockliner and outsole.

These, along with an accompanying line of clothing, drop on Saturday, for $225 on Nike.com.

