Kevin Love’s on fire right now, connecting on nearly 50 percent of his three-pointers. He’s been the Cavaliers’ third best player in the postseason, finally living up to the potential that he had showcased in Minnesota.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NBA Finals, Nike’s showing off the 2016 Hyperdunks that Love, putting up 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in the playoffs, will be wearing. The Hyperdunk features his personal logo and hits of gold throughout, representing the chase for the golden NBA Championship trophy.

Photos courtesy of Nike and Darien Birks, Nike Basketball brand design, senior designer