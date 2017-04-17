Ahead of Game 1 against the Pacers, LeBron James warmed up in a pair of LeBron 14s. When he came out of the locker room for layup lines and the starting lineup, though, he had different sneakers on. Quietly, without any fanfare, he strapped up the Zoom Solider XI for the first time.

The Soldiers return without laces for the second straight season. This time around Nike put four straps on the sneaker, replacing the three straps that were featured on last year’s silhouette. Bron’s pair included a suede toebox and mesh upper as well as Nike Zoom technology.

There’s no official release, pricing or tech info on the new Soldiers yet. Keep it locked for when that becomes available.

Photos courtesy of Getty