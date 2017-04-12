Just as the playoffs heat up, Nike’s bringing out four new colorways of the PG1, Kyrie 3, LeBron 14 and KD 9 Elite. The “Flip the Switch” Collection features fade patterns and broken Swoosh logos on each sneaker.

The PG1 and Kyrie 3 play off the electricity that the postseason brings. Both have blue and purple on the shoes, with the PG1 featuring a fade and the Kyrie 3 featuring midsole speckle. The LeBron 14 is made up in white, red and black and the KD 9 gets a dark grey base and yellow fade.

The whole collection releases on May 5 on Nike.com.