March Madness is here and Nike iD’s celebrating by allowing you to customize pairs of Air Force 1s and Dunk Lows with your favorite school’s logo. The 13 teams that are available include:
University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of Connecticut
Duke University
University of Kentucky
Michigan State University
Ohio State University
University of Oregon
Syracuse University
University of Tennessee
University of Texas
Villanova University
West Virginia University
Among the other options for the two silhouettes are special linings, chenille treatment for the Swoosh and gum, solid or translucent outsoles. The Dunk Lows run for $125 and the Forces are going for $150.
