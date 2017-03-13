March Madness is here and Nike iD’s celebrating by allowing you to customize pairs of Air Force 1s and Dunk Lows with your favorite school’s logo. The 13 teams that are available include:

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Connecticut

Duke University

University of Kentucky

Michigan State University

Ohio State University

University of Oregon

Syracuse University

University of Tennessee

University of Texas

Villanova University

West Virginia University

Among the other options for the two silhouettes are special linings, chenille treatment for the Swoosh and gum, solid or translucent outsoles. The Dunk Lows run for $125 and the Forces are going for $150.

Related

2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket