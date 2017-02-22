Kevin Durant attended the University of Texas in 2006-07. His lone season as a Longhorn produced averages of 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals each game. He won the AP Player of the Year trophy, the Naismith Award, the Big 12 Player of the Year and the Wooden Award. He was a beast.

Throughout his career with Nike, however, KD and the Swoosh have never officially released a Texas-themed silhouette to retail.

First, the men’s squad will lace up the “Texas” 9s this Saturday, followed by the women’s team on March 4. Then on March 10, the sneaker will be available to purchase.

“Attending UT was one of the best experiences of my life and launching the KD9 back in Austin this past June reflects my love for the college experience I had 10 years ago,” says Durant, via press release.