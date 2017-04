The Kobe AD uses a combination of mesh, leather and Flywire to make the upper. On the “Summer” colorway of the KD, that upper is done with an off-white. The sneaker’s then finished off with a gum sole.

These release on April 6 for $160 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike

