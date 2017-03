The Kyrie 3 features a curved outsole for unprecedented speed off the cut, an integrated forefoot band with Flywire technology for lockdown support, and an in-heel Zoom Air unit for lightning quick responsiveness.

The 3’s independent traction pods work for on-court traction and also pop on the “Cool Grey” colorway, with navy blue, bright blue, red and volt yellow.

These are available now on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike