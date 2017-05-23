LeBron James wore the first pair of Zoom LeBron Soldier 11s in Game 1 of the playoffs. That over five weeks ago. Since then he, Richard Jefferson, Tristan Thompson and JR Smith have all taken the 11s out at one point or another. Jefferson, Thompson and Smith have even debuted new colorways.

Nike just released images of the first official Soldier 11 colorway, the “Prototype.” Dressed in triple black, the “Prototype” has an icy blue outsole with a big LeBron logo. The 11’s upper is made of mesh, its forefoot is suede and it features four straps. There’s Zoom Air units in the forefoot and heel.

The “Prototype” drops on May 31.

Images courtesy of Nike