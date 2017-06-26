Nike’s New York staff just moved into a six-floor space in midtown Manhattan today. With 150,000 square feet to play with, they’ve built an NBA-sized basketball court, a rooftop garden in the shape of a Swoosh, a design studio and much more. Here’s more info via a Nike press release:

The interior of Nike NYHQ has been designed to facilitate creativity and collaboration through open-plan, freestyle work spaces. Meeting areas include a VW van — a tribute to the original van from which Bill Bowerman and Jeff Johnson would distribute Nike shoes at track meets in the company’s early days. Several conference rooms feature custom ceiling tiles, designed by Miniwiz, which are also made from recycled materials. A roof terrace (complete with plants in the shape of the NIke swoosh), allows for open-air meetings and relaxation, and food is served from a food truck housed in the building.



