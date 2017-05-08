Foot Locker’s releasing the very limited “EYBL” colorways of the Nike PG1 and Kyrie 3 this Saturday. The only store in the country to get the plug is Harlem’s House of Hoops, at 268 W 125th St.

Nike​ has two very limited releases coming this weekend. @_steezuschrist x @snkrinc have the info on where to find the new EYBLs. #snkrinc pic.twitter.com/TToflGMzDc — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 8, 2017

Some of the young hoopers in Nike’s EYBL are currently wearing these rare pairs on-court.

The PG1 and Kyrie 3 can only be purchased in-store this Saturday morning. The PG1 will cost you $110, while the Kyrie 3 comes in at $120.

