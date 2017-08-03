Nike’s React technology is a super durable yet bouncy and forgiving foam that provides instant energy return. It’s the future of the Swoosh’s basketball sneakers. It moves with hoopers and doesn’t quit out on them under extreme stress.

Draymond Green was the first NBA player to use React on-court. He debuted the Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit ahead of Game 1 of the Finals. He went on to average 11 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists while wearing the brand new sneaker en route to the second title of his career.

Green’s now the face of the Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit, as he told us recently. “It’s a dream come true that they want me to be the face of the shoe,” Green says. “As soon as I put my foot in it, I could feel the difference with React technology and the cushioning in the back of the shoe.”

Along with React, Nike reworked their Flyknit with a high-stretch yarn that feels even more like a sock and they used pressure-mapping to create the unique outsole.

The Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit is available now for $160 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike