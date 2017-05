Nike’s classic Air More Uptempo silhouette has been everywhere recently, dropping in all types of colors. Nike’s taking the legend of the sneaker up a notch with the very limited release of the “Night Maroon” colorway. The new ‘way has only been released to the following 14 stores:

UBIQ

BODEGA

NOTRE

ST ALFRED

SHOE GALLERY

A MA MANIERE

UNDFTD

BAIT

BLENDS

DARKSIDE

LAPSTONE & HAMMER

21M

KITH – BROOKLYN

CONCEPTS

Happy huntin’.

Photo courtesy of Nike