Nike’s “Time to Shine” collection releases just in time for the Sweet Sixteen. All of Nike’s remaining teams are getting laced with these special colorways to help them keep dancing for as long as possible. All five of the silhouettes–the PG1, Kyrie 3, LeBron 14, Kobe AD and KD 9 Elite–feature iridescent swooshes.

The collection offers a first official look at the KD 9, Kevin Durant’s playoff sneaker.

“Containment for lateral movement is achieved through knitting tunnels into the Flyknit upper that allows us to channel a single cable around the entire foot,” explains Nike Designer Leo Chang via press release. “This cabling setup can micro-adjust and conform around the foot for an adaptive fit. Not only are there knit-in ventilation holes in the midfoot for breathability, but we are able to seamlessly integrate the tongue padding into a knit pocket in the upper. This eliminates additional layers of materials inside the shoe.”

The single layer mesh bonded construction in the collar is an evolution of an idea Chang used with the KD8 Elite. It eliminates the extra stitching processes of conventional booties to improve stretch on the KD 9 Elite.

With the exception of the Kobe AD, these sneakers all release on March 24.

Photos courtesy of Nike